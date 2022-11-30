UrduPoint.com

EZDMC Starts Efforts To Acquire Land For Pak-Afghan EZ

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 05:40 PM

EZDMC starts efforts to acquire land for Pak-Afghan EZ

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The officials of the Land Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) held a detailed meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) district Khyber, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the officials of KP-EZDMC discussed land acquisition for the establishment of PAK-AFGHAN Economic Zone at Shahkas Jamrud.

The project is of high importance for socio-economic development of the Newly Merged District, while the project is also expected to escalate industrialization in the region and rapid exports to Central Asia via Afghanistan.

Initially, Pak-Afghan EZ will be established over an area of 550 acres under one of the projects of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC).

