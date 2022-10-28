UrduPoint.com

EZDMC Team Visits Bannu For Investment Mobilization

Published October 28, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC)'s Commercial Department visited Bannu for investment mobilization and marketing of Bannu Economic Zone, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The commercial team along with Bannu EZ management held meetings with the Industrialists Association, Bannu and Traders Association Bannu to brief members of both bodies on the project in detail regarding the investment opportunities in the zone and update them on recent developments made in the zone.

Different issues pertaining to plot allotment procedures and other matters were also discussed during the meeting.

The team also met with Deputy Commissioner (DC)Bannu in his office and discussed issues relating to land acquisition and other matters related to Bannu EZ.

