EZDMC, TESCO Organise Safety Seminar At Mohmand Zone
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) in collaboration with Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) Thursday organized a safety seminar at Mohmand Economic Zone, said a press release issued here
The seminar included detailed briefings from the TESCO safety team consisting of the Director Safety and Executive Engineer (Operation) regarding essential safety measures to mitigate and eliminate potential workplace hazards. The TESCO officials emphasized the mandatory use of safety tool kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) for all workers within the industries.
Additionally, the Director Safety also underscored the very importance of prioritizing safety at the workplace. The team of Zone Management provided insights into the background of the Mohmand Economic Zone and discussed strategies to address various safety hazards arising of the development activities within the zone.
They also stressed on the importance of adhering to industrial regulations during the construction phase. The Zone Management pledged to transform the zone into a model Economic Zone through collaborative efforts of the allied departments and industries.
Recent Stories
Project Director SFERP for early completion of road work before forthcoming mons ..
Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
Entire road work completed before forthcoming monsoon: Kanasaro
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar
Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paharpur Tehsil
Technological advancements essential for driving country's development: Shaza
NEPRA concludes hearing into KE petition for fuel cost variation
More Stories From Business
-
Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank6 minutes ago
-
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut6 minutes ago
-
London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes6 minutes ago
-
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut10 minutes ago
-
PSX gains 56 points50 minutes ago
-
SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market10 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar10 minutes ago
-
Gold rates remain constant at Rs 239,200 per tola1 hour ago
-
CDNS accomplish Rs 1400 billion targets in fresh bond2 hours ago
-
District administration announces first-ever two days mango festival in Matiari10 minutes ago
-
European stocks stutter before Bank of England rate call10 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago