EZDMC To Resolve All Problems Of Industrial Sector: Khattak

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM

EZDMC to resolve all problems of industrial sector: Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak has said that all problems of the industrial sector including power distribution and other challenges would be resolved as soon as possible to put the province on the track of industrial development.

He expressed these views while talking to the proprietors of various industrial units during his visit to the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) and Nowshera Economic Zone the other day, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Chief Zone Management (CZM), Head of Zone Management, Manager Energy & Power, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and other concerned officers also accompanied the CEO KP-EZDMC.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and senior management of the company assured the industrialists of the resolution of all problems including the power supply and low-voltage on feeders on emergency bases.

He said that they are fully aware of the problems faced by the industrialists and would utilize all available resources for their resolution. He said that the company will leave no stone unturned to ensure his availability to the industrialists and play his due role in the resolution of their problems and other challenges.

The delegation of the industrialists commended the assurance of the EZDMC chief and expressed their hope that their problems would be resolved soon.

