EZDMC, USAID sign MoU for collaboration in industrial sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and MoU signing ceremony was held between KPEZDMC and USAID's Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID-ERDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) the other day, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The aim of the MOU was to formalize the collaborative efforts by identifying areas of common interest for joint and synergistic efforts to ramp up the development and operations of industrial estates/economic zones in the NMDs, particularly by engaging the private sector under Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

KP-EZDMC was represented by its CEO Javed Iqbal Khattak while Chief of Party Mr. Shah Muhammad led the USAID-ERDA Team.

The MoU calls for the parties to work together on a pre-feasibility study for the Development, Operation & Maintenance of the Mohmand Economic Zone under the PPP model.

The study aims to explore the potential opportunities and challenges of the project and pave the way for successful PPP partnership.

Both parties believe that the partnership will bring together their expertise and resources to ensure the project's success. The PPP modality will enable the Government to leverage private sector resources and expertise to deliver high-quality infrastructure and services to the public.

The Mohmand Economic Zone Project is set to stimulate economic growth and increase job opportunities in the Newly Merged Districts and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The initiative is expected to attract both local and foreign investors, promote investment in the area, and enhance the region's competitiveness.