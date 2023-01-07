UrduPoint.com

Faad Waheed Congratulates IGP Punjab On Assuming Charge

January 07, 2023

Faad Waheed congratulates IGP Punjab on assuming charge

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Faad Waheed Saturday congratulated Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab, Amir Zulfiqar Khan on assuming his new role in the Punjab Province.

He congratulate him while in called on meeting with IGP, Punjab, said a press release issued here by the chamber.

He said that the close liaison between the police and the business community is important to improve the security situation in the commercial & industrial areas and improve the overall economy. He discussed many matters of mutual interest with the IGP Punjab and hoped that he would take the private sector on board to further improve the law & order situation in Pakistan's largest province in terms of population.

Engr. Muhammad Azhar ul islam Zafar Vice President ICCI said that Punjab contributes over 54 percent to the country's GDP and improved security in it would attract more business and investment activities in the province.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Khalid Chaudhry, Saif ur Rehman Khan and others were also in the delegation.

Speaking at the occasion, Amir Zulfiqar Khan, Inspector General of Police, Punjab thanked the ICCI delegation for visiting to congratulate him.

He said that he had maintained close liaison with the business community of the Federal capital as IGP Islamabad and assured that he would work with the business community in Punjab to make the province a more business-friendly province of the country.

He said that the business community is the backbone of the economy and police are responsible to provide them a safe and secure environment for business and investment activities for which all possible measures would be taken.

Both sides exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest and vowed to work together to promote the business and economic interests of Pakistan.

