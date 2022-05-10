Facilitating taxpayers: KPRA to launch two-week long registration drive in northern districts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) is going to launch a two-week long registration drive from tomorrow (Wednesday) to facilitate taxpayers in northern areas of the province at their doorsteps, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

On the directives of Director General, (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), Fayyaz Ali Shah, teams from KPRA would set up mobile registration camps at various locations where anyone associated with services sector could visit and register their business with the authority.

USAID's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization Activity is assisting KPRA in conducting the drive which will be started from Haripur district on Wednesday and be concluded on May 20th.

The teams will visit business premises of service providers in Galiyat, Manshera, Naran, Kaghan, Batakundi and Balakot areas during the drive.

"We are conducting the registration drive to facilitate our people and to ease their job. Anyone associated with services sector can visit our mobile registration centers and get their businesses registered with the KPRA," said Fayyaz Ali Shah in a message.

The authority has already conducted registration drives across the Mardan region, Southern region and Peshawar in the current financial year with the aim to facilitate its taxpayers.

Under the KP Finance Act 2013, sales tax on services is mandatory for every business owner providing services in the province. To pay sales tax on services it is mandatory to register the business first and this registration week is aimed at providing the facility to KP people to ease their job.