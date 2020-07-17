Facilitation Desk of Pakistan Customs inaugurated at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has taken another positive step for the facilitation of its members by establishing a Facilitation Desk of Pakistan Customs in its premises, which was inaugurated by Dr. Arslan Subuctageen, Member (Legal & Accounting Customs) and Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, Member (Customs Operations) of FBR in a ceremony held at ICCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has taken another positive step for the facilitation of its members by establishing a Facilitation Desk of Pakistan Customs in its premises, which was inaugurated by Dr. Arslan Subuctageen, Member (Legal & Accounting Customs) and Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, Member (Customs Operations) of FBR in a ceremony held at ICCI.

With the establishment of Facilitation Desk, ICCI members would now be able to avail all Customs related services and get their issues resolved within the premises of ICCI instead of visiting various offices of Pakistan Customs.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Arslan Subuctageen, Member (Legal & Accounting ï¿½ Customs) and Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, Member (Customs Operations) of FBR said that the facilitation desk would provide customs related services to the business community and help in resolving their issues.

They said that availability of Pakistan Customs facilitation desk in the premises of ICCI was a great facility that must be availed by the business community.

They said close relations between business community and Pakistan Customs would help in improving the Pakistan's economy.

They also shared their plans with the business community for controlling smuggling and improving tax revenue of the country.

They appreciated the role of ICCI for providing enhanced facilities to its members by establishing facilitation desks of various organizations in its premises.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry thanked Dr. Arslan Subuctageen Member (Legal & Accounting ï¿½ Customs) and Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda Member (Customs Operations) FBR for their cooperation in setting up Facilitation Desk of Pakistan Customs at ICCI.

He said the purpose of arranging this facility at ICCI was to provide customs related services and resolve issues of business community under one roof that would facilitate them in business promotion.

He said that ICCI was in the process of setting up facilitation desks of other organizations including ICT Administration, Islamabad Police, NADRA to provide more facilities to its members and help them in promoting business activities.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President ICCI thanked the guests and participants for attending the inaugural ceremony and hoped that the establishment of facilitation desk of Pakistan Customs would be very beneficial for ICCI members