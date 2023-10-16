Open Menu

Facilities At Rural Revenue Centres Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed here Monday chaired a meeting about the provision of facilities at rural centres

Punjab Land Revenue Authority (PLRA) Director General Saira Umar apprised the meeting about facilities in rural centres such as e-registration, inheritance and online registration of property for foreign nationals. The SMBR congratulated Saira Umar for her excellent performance.

Briefing the meeting, Provincial Disaster Management Authority ( PDMA) Director Nazia Jabeen said that the authority had distributed furniture among all districts as per demands.

The SMBR issued instructions for an immediate supply of available equipment to rural centres, and also directed the inspection committee to verify the furniture and equipment distributed so far.

Nabil Javed instructed Board of Revenue Secretary Shafqatullah Mushtaq to inspect the provision of facilities in rural centres and prepare a complete report on the condition of furniture through Tehsildars and Patwaris. He said that according to the demand of the districts, supplies of more furniture and equipment would be ensured. Any malpractice in the procurement and supply of furniture would not be tolerated, he warned and made it clear that in case of corruption, strict action would be taken against those responsible.

More Stories From Business