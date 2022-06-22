UrduPoint.com

Facilities In Model Bazaar Checked

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Facilities in model bazaar checked

Chief of WTO (World Trade Organization) Cell, Department of Industry and Commerce Punjab, Nazia Jabeen Wednesday visited China Scheme Model Bazaar here and reviewed prices of essential commodities and facilities being provided to consumers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Chief of WTO (World Trade Organization) Cell, Department of Industry and Commerce Punjab, Nazia Jabeen Wednesday visited China Scheme Model Bazaar here and reviewed prices of essential commodities and facilities being provided to consumers.

She also inspected the recreational facilities in joy land attached with model Bazaar.

The Chief WTO Cell directed the officials concerned to improve the mechanism of grievance cell in Model Bazaar and said that construction of canteen and play land area should be considered.

Talking to media on this occasion, she said that Model Bazaars is such a welfare initiative of the government which is benefiting thousands of people daily. While steps are being taken to further improve the facilities in the model bazaars.

Nazia Jabeen asked people about the facilities being offered to them in the Model Bazaar. Consumers expressed satisfaction over the arrangements in the model bazaar. They said that supply of quality goods at affordable prices to the people has been ensured in the model bazaar.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Punjab China Commerce Media Government Industry

Recent Stories

Tennis: Eastbourne ATP and WTA results

Tennis: Eastbourne ATP and WTA results

3 minutes ago
 Cricket: Netherlands v England 3rd ODI scorecard

Cricket: Netherlands v England 3rd ODI scorecard

3 minutes ago
 Measures needed to save children from malnutrition ..

Measures needed to save children from malnutrition: Minister

3 minutes ago
 NGOs urge UN to pick 'courageous' rights chief

NGOs urge UN to pick 'courageous' rights chief

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges world community to rise above polit ..

Pakistan urges world community to rise above politics to aid quake-hit Afghanist ..

7 minutes ago
 Shaheen Khalid Butt assumes charge of OPC Vice Cha ..

Shaheen Khalid Butt assumes charge of OPC Vice Chairperson

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.