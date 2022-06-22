Facilities in model bazaar checked

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Chief of WTO (World Trade Organization) Cell, Department of Industry and Commerce Punjab, Nazia Jabeen Wednesday visited China Scheme Model Bazaar here and reviewed prices of essential commodities and facilities being provided to consumers.

She also inspected the recreational facilities in joy land attached with model Bazaar.

The Chief WTO Cell directed the officials concerned to improve the mechanism of grievance cell in Model Bazaar and said that construction of canteen and play land area should be considered.

Talking to media on this occasion, she said that Model Bazaars is such a welfare initiative of the government which is benefiting thousands of people daily. While steps are being taken to further improve the facilities in the model bazaars.

Nazia Jabeen asked people about the facilities being offered to them in the Model Bazaar. Consumers expressed satisfaction over the arrangements in the model bazaar. They said that supply of quality goods at affordable prices to the people has been ensured in the model bazaar.