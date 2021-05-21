Faheem Mohammad appointed Chief (Admin Pool): FBR

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Faheem Mohammad, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue (IR) Services as Chief (Admin Pool), FBR, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Faheem Mohammad, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue (IR) Services as Chief (Admin Pool), FBR, Islamabad.

According to FBR notification issued here on Friday, he assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notified that Nafeesa Bano, an officer of Inland Revenue Service assumed the charge of the post Additional Commissioner �IR (BS-19 on regular basis), as CTO, Islamabad.

FBR also notified that Shoukat Ali, an officer of IR services has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner-IR (BS-19 on regular basis), Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi.

He has relinquished the charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner-IR (BS-18), LTO, Karachi.