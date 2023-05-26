Failure to Reach US Debt Ceiling Deal Would Cause Contraction in US, World Economies - IMF

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Failure by the Biden administration and Congressional leaders to reach an agreement on the nation's debt ceiling would cause contraction in the US and global economies, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

"Inevitably, we would be at the time of contraction in the US and in the world economy and that would come as a shock, upon shock upon shock," Georgieva told reporters.