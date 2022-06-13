UrduPoint.com

Faisal Mushtaq Dar Appointed Chief (Legal-III), FBR

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Faisal Mushtaq Dar appointed Chief (Legal-III), FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Faisal Mushtaq Dar, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), as chief (Legal-III), Legal-IR Wing, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Monday, he has resigned from the post of Commissioner-IR, Benami Zone-I, Islamabad and has taken over the post.

FBR also informed that Bahawal Sharyar, BS-18 Officer, has taken over the charge of Initiating Officer/Deputy Commissioner-IR, Benami Zone –II, Lahore.

Bilal Qasim, BS-18 officer, IR services has also taken over the charge of Post Initiating Officer/Deputy Commissioner-IR, Benami Zone –II, Lahore.

