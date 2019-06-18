Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry delegation to leave for Italy

A 18-member delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) headed by Mian Tanveer Ahmed Senior Vice President will leave for Italy to participate in ITMA-2019 to be held in Barcelona from June 19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :A 18-member delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce Industry (FCCI) headed by Mian Tanveer Ahmed Senior Vice President will leave for Italy to participate in ITMA-2019 to be held in Barcelona June 19.

In this connection, an introductory meeting of delegates was held here on Tuesday who got visas for the event.

The participants will have individual meetings with the manufacturers of textile machinery to finalize their purchase deals etc.