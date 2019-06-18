Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Delegation To Leave For Italy
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:27 PM
A 18-member delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) headed by Mian Tanveer Ahmed Senior Vice President will leave for Italy to participate in ITMA-2019 to be held in Barcelona from June 19
In this connection, an introductory meeting of delegates was held here on Tuesday who got visas for the event.
The participants will have individual meetings with the manufacturers of textile machinery to finalize their purchase deals etc.