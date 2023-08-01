Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) welcomes appointment of Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana as Chairman FBR

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq has welcomed the appointment of Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, a senior officer of the Inland Revenue Service, as new Chairman of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

He will replace Asim Ahmed who has retired on July 30th on attaining the age of superannuation.

In a statement issued here, Dr. Khurram Tariq hoped that new Chairman FBR would play its key role in enhancing tax net to generate additional revenue. He said that Tiwana would also focus on bridging the wide gap between direct and indirect taxes to minimize the difference between poor and rich class.

Dr. Khurram Tariq prayed for Malik Amjad Tiwana and also invited him to visit FCCI to have direct interaction with the business community of Faisalabad.