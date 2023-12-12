Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (UKPCCI) ink MoU

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (UKPCCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to give a quantum jump to bilateral trade in addition to attracting maximum foreign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (UKPCCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to give a quantum jump to bilateral trade in addition to attracting maximum foreign

direct investment.

FCCI Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad and UKPCCI Vice President Mian Saad

Hassan signed the documents on behalf of their respective organizations.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Mian Saad Hassan of UKPCCI said that they would

sensitize Pakistani expatriates settled in the UK to invest in Pakistan and play their

role for the uplift of their motherland.

“We will also share business data with the interested Pakistani exporters intending

to sneak into the UK market”, he said and hoped that the collaboration would yield

positive results.

Dr Sajjad Arshad said the FCCI would arrange trade delegations for the UK while

UKPCCI would provide networking facilities in addition to arranging B2B meetings

between the leading UK importers. The both chambers also agreed to arrange events

jointly for the awareness of the business community and promote bilateral trade

on a solid and sustained basis.

Later, they also exchanged shields with each other.