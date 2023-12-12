- Home
- Business
- News
- Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (UKPCCI ..
Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), UK Pakistan Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (UKPCCI) Ink MoU
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2023 | 06:16 PM
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (UKPCCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to give a quantum jump to bilateral trade in addition to attracting maximum foreign
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (UKPCCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to give a quantum jump to bilateral trade in addition to attracting maximum foreign
direct investment.
FCCI Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad and UKPCCI Vice President Mian Saad
Hassan signed the documents on behalf of their respective organizations.
Addressing the signing ceremony, Mian Saad Hassan of UKPCCI said that they would
sensitize Pakistani expatriates settled in the UK to invest in Pakistan and play their
role for the uplift of their motherland.
“We will also share business data with the interested Pakistani exporters intending
to sneak into the UK market”, he said and hoped that the collaboration would yield
positive results.
Dr Sajjad Arshad said the FCCI would arrange trade delegations for the UK while
UKPCCI would provide networking facilities in addition to arranging B2B meetings
between the leading UK importers. The both chambers also agreed to arrange events
jointly for the awareness of the business community and promote bilateral trade
on a solid and sustained basis.
Later, they also exchanged shields with each other.