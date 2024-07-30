Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) welcomes decrease in SBP policy rate

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Tuesday hailing the decrease of 100-Basic Points in policy rate by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), demanded further decrease in it

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Tuesday hailing the decrease of 100-Basic Points in policy rate by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), demanded further decrease in it.

In a press statement, FCCI acting president Dr Sajjad Arshad said the policy

rate had started declining from historically high policy rate of 22 per cent which

indicated that the economy was on the right track.

He said that a single digit policy rate was imperative to spur economic growth

but a decrease of only 100-basic points after every two months was just a peanut

and it would take two years to trim the policy rate to 9 per cent.

He demanded that at least 200-basic points in policy rate may be reduced after

every two months so that the Small Medium Enterprises (SME) sector could get

cheap loans and thus play its catalyzing role in enhancing industrial production

and exports.

Dr Sajjad Arshad also expressed satisfaction over the decrease in inflation

and said that according to the SBP Governor it had come down to 12.6 per cent

from 38 percent.

“However, the governor has predicted that it would remain between 11.5 to 13.5%”,

he said and added that it would certainly give a sigh of relief to the people suffering

from skyrocketing prices of consumable items.

He said the government must pass on maximum relief to the people instead of adding

additional burden of taxes.

He also voiced contentment over the CCC+ credit rating for Pakistan by Fitch Rating

Company. The decision would help the economy to recover on a fast track as PSX

had already witnessed a bullish trend, he added.