Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry proposes new textile policy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President (SVP) Zafar Iqbal Sarwar has proposed new textile policy for 2019-24 to make Pakistan market leader in textile sector.

He said that special emphasis would be given to improve Pakistan's global ranking in the textile sector.

He proposed one window operation for registration, Incorporation, EOBI, Social Security, Taxation and collection of different fees etc.

He said that efforts should be expedited to increase cotton production. He said that steps should also be taken to facilitate additional capital investment and reduce cost of doing business.

Senior Vice President FCCI proposed that existing industrial zones should be improved by extending the SME sector.He said that vocational training should be improved and women entrepreneurs should be encouraged so that they could contribute their role through coordinated efforts.