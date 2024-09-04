'Faisalabad E-Comm Vision 2025' Launched
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq launched the 'Faisalabad E-Comm Vision 2025' here on Wednesday.
Addressing the ceremony, he paid rich tribute to 'DigiKhata' for taking the revolutionary step and said that the world had already switched over to digitalization but the country was lagging far behind in this field. He said that two years ago, after taking the charge as the FCCI president, he had clearly spelled out his vision to exploit “Tech & Style” to reorganise the textile sector on modern scientific lines. “I also floated a proposal to convert textile city into Cyberabad by utilising IT and AI," he said and added that faculty has been hired to start classes for young IT graduates to translate their skills into practical terms.
He said that specialized courses including AI Commerce, AI Engineering and AI Medical would be started to upgrade the industrial sector in accordance with the global standards.
He said that 'DigiKhata' would particularly help the small traders and businessmen to digitize their daily accounts efficiently through their mobile phone without any extra investment. “It would save them from maintaining cumbersome procedures of ledger and bookkeeping", he said and added that at global level, 99pc micro, SMEs are contributing 40pc share toward GDP but this sector is experiencing stagnation due to its non-digitalization in Pakistan.
He said that DigiKhata will open new avenues of progress for the small traders and businessmen. He further said that their growth at grass root level would catalyze much needed economic activities at the national level.
A presentation about DigiKhata was also given to the participants and it was told that 5 million plus persons are currently using this free app including karyana, mobile shops, super stores, restaurants, bakeries, pharmacies, boutiques, departmental stores, garment, milk shops, jewellery and real estate offices, etc.
