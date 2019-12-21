Faisalabad full of successful business entrepreneurs: President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry

UrduPoint.com
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said Faisalabad was full of successful business entrepreneurs who were not only contributing their productive role for the national economy but also bringing laurels for the country.

FCCI President Rana Sikandar-e-Azam said this while addressing a function on 'Success stories of entrepreneurs' organized by NUML Faisalabad campus here on Saturday.

He said Faisalabad based entrepreneurs had started their journey from scratch.

"They worked in most odd circumstances but successfully raised their own industrial umpires", he said and added that their motto was to make Pakistan prosperous and economically strong and in this struggle they used the weapons of honesty and determination prudently.

He said, "They also played an instrumental role in weeding out unemployment by creating millions of job opportunities for the bursting population." The FCCI president said young students must start their own businesses after completing their studies.

