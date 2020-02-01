Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) and Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) to ensure provision of skilled manpower

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq Saturday said the government is fully committed to reforming the skill sector of the country that would not only ensure a prosperous future for young people but also the country

He expressed these views while talking to Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, Vice-Chancellor of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) here today and both FIEDMC and GCUF would expedite cooperation and coordination to ensure provision of quality skilled manpower to the industry," said a news release issued here on Saturday.

There was a consensus between the two sides that the promotion of technical education was a pre-requisite to the much-needed Gross Development Production growth.

They also agreed to hold regular meetings for curricula review keeping in view the requirement of the industry.

This Primary objective of this venture is to promote technical and vocational education among the laborers working in CPEC's Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and the rest of the industry.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said it was high time that industrialists should avail themselves of facilities being offered by GCUF.

He said the GCUF would ensure provision of rightly skilled manpower to the local industry, but the industry would also have to do the needful as the technical authority needed proper and consistent support from our business community to start new projects and new courses.

He said well trained manpower not only reduces the cost of production but also play a vital role in achieving the desired and required economic goals as it would lead to quality production, which ultimately would create global demand.

In today's world, the quality and types of skills, required internationally are fast changing and highly skilled workers are preferred, he added.

Mian Kashif further said if they compare other under developed and developing countries with these emerging economies they would hardly find a significant difference in their natural and financial resources.

One factor that makes the real difference is their productive human resource which is now termed as Human Capital.

He further announced that FIEDMC would also establish a technical university in Punjab's Special economic zone, for which an accord has been signed with Fauji Foundation and a Chinese Tianjin University.

"FIEDMC will provide 22 acres of land to Fauji Foundation for the establishment of the university, opposite to the main gate of M-3 and this building will be completed within one and half year," he added.

VC Prof Dr Shahid Kamal on this occasion said collaboration between the two institutions would ultimately bridge a skill gap which would lead to a quantum jump in exports of the country, by value addition and responding to technological shift in manufacturing and facing the challenges of globalization.

He said GCUF Engineering Department would extend helping hands to train manpower in industrial sectors especially in furniture to meet the challenges at international level.

He said they would also help FIEDMC developing new courses and up-grading various syllabus as industrial sector needed skilled manpower with knowledge and expertise to meet the challenges of present era.