Faisalabad Makes Exports Of 284.237 Million Dollars In July

Wed 11th August 2021

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed said on Wednesday that Faisalabad had made exports of 284.237 million dollars during the first month of the current fiscal

Talking to APP, he said the FCCI had collected data of export from itself, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and other trade bodies on the basis of Certificates of Origin (CO) issued during the month of July, however, data from Web Based One Customs (WEBOC) was not included in this export. He said that during the period maximum export was made by Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) which exported different products of value-added sector worth 165.42 million dollars.

The members of FCCI exported different items valuing 48.027 million dollars while Pakistan Textile Exporters Association made exports of 42.8 million dollars. Similarly, All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) made exports of 17.99 million dollars while All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) made exports of 3 million Dollar and 7 million dollar exports were channelized through TDAP.

He said that FCCI was actively working to collect complete and hundred percent accurate and up-to-date data of exports made from Faisalabad. He further said the export was made through 235 CO issued by PHMA, 943 by FCCI, 782 by PTEA, 352 by APBUMA, 133 by TDAP and 80 by APTMA. The total number of COs issued during the month of July is 2525, he added.

Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed expressed satisfaction over the exports from Faisalabad and said that as per prevailing trends, minimum export was generally made during the first and last months of the fiscal year which gain momentum and maximum shipment were dispatched in the months of October, November, December ahead of Christmas and New Year's festivities in Europe, America and other western countries. He said if the current value of export is considered as benchmark, Faisalabad will be able to make exports of approximately 3 to 4 billion dollars during the current fiscal. He hoped that Faisalabad would play a major role in achieving theprojected target of 40 billion dollar export due to the positive and pro-export policies of thegovernment.

