Faisalabad police dealing with crime by exploiting IT and AI: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The city police have established a number of dedicated units to deal with specialized crimes by exploiting the innovative tools of Information Technology (IT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), said City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil.

Addressing the business community in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said, "We are deficient in police force but we could get best possible results through multitasking as per prevailing private sector practices. We are passing through a revolutionary age which has particularly complicated urban crimes. We could overcome these challenges by efficiently using IT and AI."

He said that he had introduced some fundamental reforms in city police during the last fifteen days with a focused approach to get best possible results by transforming the institution into a unified team. He said that dedicated units for gender violence, prevention of crimes, traffic, finance, and property-related issues have been established in addition to cattle theft. "Each incident is being geo-tagged to preserve the on-ground crime scenes," he added.

He said that traffic and dolphin police have been directed to operate round the clock to contribute its role in arresting crimes. He said that five checking points would be established on important roads to ensure combing of criminals. "It may perturb people but they must be educated that the step has been taken in their best interest, he added.

He underlined the need to use modern technology to prevent crimes and, in this connection, work has been started on the safe city project.

“In the first phase CCTV cameras will be installed on important roads while in the second phase the cameras already installed by the private sector in their factories, private premises and commercial areas would be hooked with the safe city project for efficient monitoring," he added.

He said that the horse riding school has been upgraded into an academy to provide the facility to local citizens in addition to refurbishing the swimming pool and police community center.

Earlier, Dr Khurram Tariq, President FCCI, welcomed the CPO and assured to work in close collaboration to improve the overall law and order situation in the city.

He appreciated the proposal of a summer camp by city police and assured that students of labor welfare schools would be encouraged to participate in it where a number of facilities are being provided including horse riding, swimming, karate and self-defence.

He thanked the CPO for establishing the E-police station in the FCCI and requested him to add more facilities to it.

Chaudhary Muhammad Nawaz, Rana Sikandar Azam, Mian Tanvir Ahmad, Chaudhary Talat Mahmood, Hafiz Shafique Kashif, Syed Shafique Hussain Shah, Ayub Aslam Manj, Mian Abdul Waheed, Mian Tayyab, Sohail Butt, Malik Amin, Mirza Attaullah and Yaqoob Awan also participated in the question-answer session.

Later, Dr Khurram Tariq presented an FCCI shield to CPO Kamran Adil who also recorded his impressions in the FCCI's visitor book.