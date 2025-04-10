Open Menu

Faisalabad Safe City To Become Operation This Month: CTO

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Faisalabad Safe City to become operation this month: CTO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Faisalabad Safe City project is expected to become operational during the last week of April with initiation of an E-challan system on the pattern of Lahore, said Farhan Aslam, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO).

Addressing the FCCI members here today, he disclosed that the staff has been deputed in addition to installation of cameras and main screen along with all required paraphernalia.

“The traffic staff would be relieved of conducting challans”, he said and added that with this transformation, it would be in a position to fully focus on traffic enforcement and regulation as FSC would directly challan the traffic violators.

He said that required sign boards would be installed on all major roads while a traffic education unit in collaboration with FCCI would also launch a comprehensive awareness campaign to sensitize the motorists etc.

He said that FCCI Police-Khidmat Markaz would be upgraded to issue the regular driving licenses if the driving track is arranged in close vicinity of FCCI.

He endorsed the demand of ramp for FCCI and assured to write a letter to the Deputy Commissioner with his full recommendation.

About defective traffic signals, he said that FMC is responsible for its installation, repair and maintenance which generally delays in removal of faults.

If traffic signals are handed over to the traffic police, we could ensure its immediate repair, he added.

He denied entrusting targets of challans to traffic wardens and said that only Rs. 4-5 crores are collected from this head which is just a peanut in government revenue.

He also announced plans to launch a separate traffic sector for Daewoo road which would become operational during this month.

He assured to hold separate meetings to resolve the area specific issues of the business community. He said that the strength of traffic police is around 1,000 which is working in shifts to regulate traffic throughout the district.

Earlier, Mr. Qaisar Shams Gucha welcomed the CTO and pinpointed traffic related irritants. He welcomed a dedicated separate lane for two wheelers but lamented that motorcyclists are using second and third lanes which are dedicated for the high-speed vehicles.

Rana Sikandar Azam, Ayub Aslam Manj, Aslam Bhalli, Sohail Butt, Umer Farooq Kahloon, Rana Ikramullah, Mian Muhammad Tayyab, Aftab Ahmad Butt, Hajji Muhammad Abid and Sanaullah Khan Niazi participated in the question answer session.

Later, SVP Qaisar Shams Gucha presented FCCI shield to the CTO while Vice President Mr. Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa offered vote of thanks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business