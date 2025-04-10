Faisalabad Safe City To Become Operation This Month: CTO
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Faisalabad Safe City project is expected to become operational during the last week of April with initiation of an E-challan system on the pattern of Lahore, said Farhan Aslam, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO).
Addressing the FCCI members here today, he disclosed that the staff has been deputed in addition to installation of cameras and main screen along with all required paraphernalia.
“The traffic staff would be relieved of conducting challans”, he said and added that with this transformation, it would be in a position to fully focus on traffic enforcement and regulation as FSC would directly challan the traffic violators.
He said that required sign boards would be installed on all major roads while a traffic education unit in collaboration with FCCI would also launch a comprehensive awareness campaign to sensitize the motorists etc.
He said that FCCI Police-Khidmat Markaz would be upgraded to issue the regular driving licenses if the driving track is arranged in close vicinity of FCCI.
He endorsed the demand of ramp for FCCI and assured to write a letter to the Deputy Commissioner with his full recommendation.
About defective traffic signals, he said that FMC is responsible for its installation, repair and maintenance which generally delays in removal of faults.
If traffic signals are handed over to the traffic police, we could ensure its immediate repair, he added.
He denied entrusting targets of challans to traffic wardens and said that only Rs. 4-5 crores are collected from this head which is just a peanut in government revenue.
He also announced plans to launch a separate traffic sector for Daewoo road which would become operational during this month.
He assured to hold separate meetings to resolve the area specific issues of the business community. He said that the strength of traffic police is around 1,000 which is working in shifts to regulate traffic throughout the district.
Earlier, Mr. Qaisar Shams Gucha welcomed the CTO and pinpointed traffic related irritants. He welcomed a dedicated separate lane for two wheelers but lamented that motorcyclists are using second and third lanes which are dedicated for the high-speed vehicles.
Rana Sikandar Azam, Ayub Aslam Manj, Aslam Bhalli, Sohail Butt, Umer Farooq Kahloon, Rana Ikramullah, Mian Muhammad Tayyab, Aftab Ahmad Butt, Hajji Muhammad Abid and Sanaullah Khan Niazi participated in the question answer session.
Later, SVP Qaisar Shams Gucha presented FCCI shield to the CTO while Vice President Mr. Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa offered vote of thanks.
