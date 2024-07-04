Faisalabad Urged To Diversify Its Export Base To Get More Dividends Of GSP Plus
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Trade Commissioner Royal Embassy of Belgium Abid Hussain has suggested that Faisalabad must diversify its export base to en-cash maximum dividends of GSP Plus
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Trade Commissioner Royal Embassy of Belgium Abid Hussain has suggested that Faisalabad must diversify its export base to en-cash maximum dividends of GSP Plus.
Addressing a function at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Belgium business Contact Day and Catalogue Exhibition, he said that Belgium was third major trading partner of Pakistan from amongst 27 EU countries. He said that Belgian productivity is highest in the world while creativity, originality and high value technology had enabled it to develop its production structure.
He said that foreign trade was a key factor in Belgium’s economic development. “It represents only 0.2% of the world population," he said and added that it accounts for almost 2.4% of world exports making it 11th largest exporter of goods worldwide and 13th largest exporter of services.
He said that the economic and commercial representative of Belgium organises several business-related activities every year which include catalogue exhibition in collaboration with chambers. He also invited Pakistani entrepreneurs to explore the possibility of investing in Belgium. “The area of immediate interest would be to set up distribution centers and warehouses for your products that could be re-exported to other European markets," he added.
Trade and Commercial Officer Shaukat Niazi, speaking at the event, said that various companies had displayed their catalogues at this exhibition; however, the FCCI members could get the required material by presenting a written application.
He appreciated the quality of Pakistani products and said that Abid Hussain had been serving in that capacity for the last 35 years. During that long period, only five complaints of minor nature were received, he recalled.
FCCI Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad welcomed the guests and said that Belgium is leading the world in technology, pharmaceutical and services sectors. He said that Belgian investors should explore opportunities for investment in the pharmaceutical sector in Pakistan. FCCI has 10000 members representing 118 sectors and sub sectors, he added. The FCCI official said that bilateral trade with Belgium was far less than the potential and it should be enhanced to at least $5 billion annually. He quoted his recent visit to Ethiopia and said that that country was importing 96% medicines from different countries. He said that Pakistan could develop its pharmaceutical sector in collaboration with Belgium and export its surplus to Ethiopia and other similar countries.
A documentary about Belgium was also screened while Executive Member FCCI Mian Muhammad Tayyab offered a vote of thanks. Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Chaudhry Talat Mehmood, Hajji Muhammad Abid, Mian Abdul Waheed, Sheikh Muhammad Fazil, Tayyab Gillani and Sohail Butt took part in the question-answer session.
Later, SVP Dr Sajjad Arshad presented the FCCI shield to Abid Hussain, who also visited the catalogue show and had a group photo with the participants in the meeting.
Recent Stories
SC suspends LHC's verdict regarding election tribunals
Awareness raising moot on ECBC held
'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to reach Wimbledon third round
NA-124 election petition: Tribunal grants time to MNA to respond
Seven passengers hospitalized after bus-van collision
Panel of Presiding officers announced for 340th Senate session
RWMC deputes additional staff to ensure cleanliness during rains
Minister of Communications and Information Technology meets with CEO, founder of ..
Gang involved in street crimes busted
Health Minister visits Hayatabad Medical Complex to inaugurate welfare initiativ ..
Senate resolution on Bajaur blast demands effective measures by govts to contain ..
Mayor directs comprehensive strategy for Muharam ul Haram arrangements
More Stories From Business
-
Recent climate disasters resulting in losses of $30b to Pakistan's economy; Ahsan Iqbal2 hours ago
-
Belorussian minister reiterates for bringing new dimensions in Pak-Belarus relations3 hours ago
-
NPM Committee reveals significant inflation decline from 18.5% to 12.2%3 hours ago
-
KP Govt to utilize receipts from oil, gas on concerned districts3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,000 per tola to Rs.243,3003 hours ago
-
Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills3 hours ago
-
Oil down over data suggesting economic slowdown in US4 hours ago
-
Vietnam's agro-forestry-aquatic exports up 19 pct in H14 hours ago
-
Collectorate of Customs Sambrial achieves FBR target1 hour ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Australia posts int'l trade surplus of $3.9B in May5 hours ago
-
China's service trade surges in Jan-May with tourism boom5 hours ago