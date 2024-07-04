Open Menu

Faisalabad Urged To Diversify Its Export Base To Get More Dividends Of GSP Plus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Faisalabad urged to diversify its export base to get more dividends of GSP Plus

Trade Commissioner Royal Embassy of Belgium Abid Hussain has suggested that Faisalabad must diversify its export base to en-cash maximum dividends of GSP Plus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Trade Commissioner Royal Embassy of Belgium Abid Hussain has suggested that Faisalabad must diversify its export base to en-cash maximum dividends of GSP Plus.

Addressing a function at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Belgium business Contact Day and Catalogue Exhibition, he said that Belgium was third major trading partner of Pakistan from amongst 27 EU countries. He said that Belgian productivity is highest in the world while creativity, originality and high value technology had enabled it to develop its production structure.

He said that foreign trade was a key factor in Belgium’s economic development. “It represents only 0.2% of the world population," he said and added that it accounts for almost 2.4% of world exports making it 11th largest exporter of goods worldwide and 13th largest exporter of services.

He said that the economic and commercial representative of Belgium organises several business-related activities every year which include catalogue exhibition in collaboration with chambers. He also invited Pakistani entrepreneurs to explore the possibility of investing in Belgium. “The area of immediate interest would be to set up distribution centers and warehouses for your products that could be re-exported to other European markets," he added.

Trade and Commercial Officer Shaukat Niazi, speaking at the event, said that various companies had displayed their catalogues at this exhibition; however, the FCCI members could get the required material by presenting a written application.

He appreciated the quality of Pakistani products and said that Abid Hussain had been serving in that capacity for the last 35 years. During that long period, only five complaints of minor nature were received, he recalled.

FCCI Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad welcomed the guests and said that Belgium is leading the world in technology, pharmaceutical and services sectors. He said that Belgian investors should explore opportunities for investment in the pharmaceutical sector in Pakistan. FCCI has 10000 members representing 118 sectors and sub sectors, he added. The FCCI official said that bilateral trade with Belgium was far less than the potential and it should be enhanced to at least $5 billion annually. He quoted his recent visit to Ethiopia and said that that country was importing 96% medicines from different countries. He said that Pakistan could develop its pharmaceutical sector in collaboration with Belgium and export its surplus to Ethiopia and other similar countries.

A documentary about Belgium was also screened while Executive Member FCCI Mian Muhammad Tayyab offered a vote of thanks. Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Chaudhry Talat Mehmood, Hajji Muhammad Abid, Mian Abdul Waheed, Sheikh Muhammad Fazil, Tayyab Gillani and Sohail Butt took part in the question-answer session.

Later, SVP Dr Sajjad Arshad presented the FCCI shield to Abid Hussain, who also visited the catalogue show and had a group photo with the participants in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad World Technology Exports Business Vote Visit Ethiopia Belgium Chamber Market Commerce Event From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

SC suspends LHC's verdict regarding election tribu ..

SC suspends LHC's verdict regarding election tribunals

3 minutes ago
 Awareness raising moot on ECBC held

Awareness raising moot on ECBC held

13 seconds ago
 'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to r ..

'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to reach Wimbledon third round

15 seconds ago
 NA-124 election petition: Tribunal grants time to ..

NA-124 election petition: Tribunal grants time to MNA to respond

18 seconds ago
 Seven passengers hospitalized after bus-van collis ..

Seven passengers hospitalized after bus-van collision

19 seconds ago
 Panel of Presiding officers announced for 340th Se ..

Panel of Presiding officers announced for 340th Senate session

27 seconds ago
RWMC deputes additional staff to ensure cleanlines ..

RWMC deputes additional staff to ensure cleanliness during rains

28 seconds ago
 Minister of Communications and Information Technol ..

Minister of Communications and Information Technology meets with CEO, founder of ..

29 seconds ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted

Gang involved in street crimes busted

31 seconds ago
 Health Minister visits Hayatabad Medical Complex t ..

Health Minister visits Hayatabad Medical Complex to inaugurate welfare initiativ ..

8 minutes ago
 Senate resolution on Bajaur blast demands effectiv ..

Senate resolution on Bajaur blast demands effective measures by govts to contain ..

32 seconds ago
 Mayor directs comprehensive strategy for Muharam u ..

Mayor directs comprehensive strategy for Muharam ul Haram arrangements

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Business