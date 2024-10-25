Faisalabad Women Chamber delegation visits WCCIS, SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A delegation from the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, comprising Rubina Amjad, founder and former president, chairperson Pakistan Women Export Display and Facilitation Centre, Sobia Aqeel, former vice president, Member Pakistan Women Export Display and Facilitation Centre, and MD Tahir, secretary general, FWCCI, paid a visit to the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The delegation engaged in productive discussions with Ikram-ul-Haq, president SCCI, Dr.

Mariam Nouman, president WCCIS, Gulzaib Waqas Awan, senior vice president WCCIS, Rubina Naveed, vice president WCCIS, and other executive members of the WCCIS.

The discussions focused on potential collaboration opportunities and shared strategies for advancing their respective Business Facilitation Centres (BFCs). The exchange laid the groundwork for future partnerships, aiming to strengthen business networks and promote mutual growth. Both chambers remain committed to pursuing excellence and fostering progress within the business community.