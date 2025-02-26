Open Menu

Faisalabad Women Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) Demands Reduction In Electricity Tariff

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 07:21 PM

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) President Mrs Shahida Aftab and Founder President Mrs Rubina Amjad have urged the government to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs 26 per unit, emphasising that it is crucial for the survival of industries and businesses in Pakistan

In a joint statement, they highlighted that the industrial sector, a major source of employment for millions, is struggling due to soaring electricity costs.

They stressed the need for immediate and effective government intervention to prevent further setbacks to the industry.

While inflation appears to be stabilising, they pointed out that structural economic challenges persist. They called for a comprehensive strategy involving consultation with the business community to ensure sustainable price stability. Key measures should include reducing finance costs, improving energy affordability, and supporting domestic production, they added.

