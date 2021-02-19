UrduPoint.com
Fakhar Appreciates Support Of Dutch Govt In Capacity Building Of Farmer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Fakhar appreciates support of Dutch govt in capacity building of farmer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam Friday appreciated the support of the Dutch government in building the capacity of farmers.

He expressed the commitment of the government in strengthening the agriculture sector as it is the backbone of Pakistani economy.

He said this while speaking the launch of a capacity building project for smallholders potato growers in Punjab, hosted by the Embassy of Kingdom of Netherlands, said a press release issued here.

Acknowledging the achievements of the Netherlands in agriculture and being the second largest exporter of agri- products, the minister hoped the Pakistani farmers will acquire techniques and skills to enhance their productivity.

Dutch Ambassador Wouter Plomp in his remarks said that food security is a growing concern globally, especially in this region due to impacts of climate change and rapid increase in population.

"Meeting up with nutritious food demand is a challenge for Pakistan, and the Netherlands has knowledge, technology and skills to help Pakistan overcome these challenges. For instance, Pakistan imports 13.000 metric tonnes of seed potatoes from the Netherlands per annum", he added.

Supported by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), the two and a half years project is meant to help increase productivity and sustainability of 960 smallholder potato growers in four core districts of Punjab (Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur and Pakpattan) with special focus on strengthening the role of women.

The project will be implemented by the Center for Agriculture and Bio-sciences International (CABI) and leading Dutch agricultural institute - Wageningen University.

The event was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, CABI Senior Regional Director Asia Babar Bajwa and Pakistan Farmers Asscoiates President Afaq Tiwana.

