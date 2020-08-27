UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fakhar For Enhancing Cooperation With Egypt In Filed Of Cotton Research

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

Fakhar for enhancing cooperation with Egypt in filed of cotton research

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday urged for enhancing bilateral cooperation in filed of cotton research with Egypt in order to enhance per-acre crop output in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday urged for enhancing bilateral cooperation in filed of cotton research with Egypt in order to enhance per-acre crop output in country.

The Ambassador of Arabic Republic of Egypt to Pakistan Tarek Dahrough called on minister and discussed the ways and means to enhance bilateral cooperation in different fields including agriculture.

The minister also proposed to sign an agreement between both the countries for enhancing cooperation in the fields of research, extension and agricultural education. Syed Fakhar Imam also mentioned that Pakistan exports mangoes to Afghanistan, UAE, Oman and Iran as it has good Phytosanitary systems.

The Egyptian Ambassador under Official Development Assistance (ODA) offered fully funded capacity building training program and master program to Pakistani professional and scientists.

Economic Affairs Division finalize nominations from the Federal and provincial governments through its Foreign Trainings Committee.

According the Trade development Authority of Pakistan, there was huge potential for export of rice but it has certain trade restrictions by the Egyptian Government.

Major competitors of Pakistani rice export to Egypt were India, Turkey, China and Vietnam.

Pakistan's share in rice exports to Egypt was only $0.58 million against their total imports of $49.34 million. Besides, there was a huge potential for export of frozen boneless bovine meat to Egypt (as Egypt imports boneless meat of an annual worth around USD 1.0 billion).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Exports Iran Education Turkey China Egypt Agriculture UAE Oman Vietnam United States Dollars Cotton From Government Agreement Share Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

TikTok chief Kevin Mayer quits company

1 minute ago

UoP announces holiday on Muharram 9

3 minutes ago

VIS Credit Rating IR of BBB+ A-2 to SLPL

3 minutes ago

ACE launches campaign to check short measuring by ..

3 minutes ago

Hotels in Naran, Kaghan and Shogran reopened with ..

3 minutes ago

Export industry to be developed, says PM

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.