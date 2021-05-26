UrduPoint.com
Fakhar For Ensuring Sufficient Food To Women, Children

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Tuesday reiterated the government's resolve for ensuring adequate nutrition for women and children in order to address malnutrition challenges to improve and strengthen food security in the country

Addressing the dialogue on National Food Systems, Imam said that Pakistan was transforming its livestock sectors, besides achieving higher growth in major crops.

The nation dialogue was organized in line with the preparation for the United Nations Food Systems Summit, said a press release.

Pakistan is now a major livestock economy not a major crop economy, he said adding that the government was also striving to revive cotton crop to promote agriculture sector in the country.

Syed Fakhar Imam said that the government was also exploring other agriculture avenues to reduce reliance on the import of edible oil by promoting cultivation of oil seeds including palm and olive and promoting production of pulses.

In order to avoid post harvest losses, he said that resources would be allocated for the establishment of silos for enhancing storage capacity of agriculture products in the country that would also help in maintaining strategic food reserves.

The minister said that the government was also taking measures to eradicate malnutrition in children and women by ensuring access to food for them.

He stressed the need of women empowerment economically and socially as well.

