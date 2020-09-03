Fakhar for examining food security situation amid COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research (NFSR), Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday highlighted the need for examining food security situation in the region amid spread of COVID-19.

"The region needs to examine the present situation of food security, with a particular emphasis on implications linked to the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on food systems," he said while addressing the 35th virtual session of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Pacific Regional Conference.

The minister said that Pakistan's agriculture sector was sharing 19.

3 percent to country's GDP while 75 percent of its exports were agriculture based, he added.

He said that climate change was another aggravating factor menacing efforts to increase resilience across food systems, adding Pakistan was also facing issue of locust.

He said the government's priority was to reduce poverty in rural areas.

On the occasion, Secretary NFSR,Omar Hamid Khan mentioned that FAO could help in generating the short, medium and long term interventions for food security of the country.

He said that keeping in view the country's situation policy on food security should be churned out.

