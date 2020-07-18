UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fakhar Imam Says  No Food Shortage In Country Despite Locust Attack

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:07 PM

Fakhar Imam says  no food shortage in country despite locust attack

Minister for National Food Security Fakhar Imam says the government is making a strategy for next year in view of declined in agricultural production.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2020) Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam said that there was no immediate threat of food shortage in the country despite the ongoing locust attack and prediction of above normal Monsoon rains here on Saturday.

In an interview with VOA, he said the government was making a strategy for next year in view of declined in agricultural production.

The minister said that the Met office predicted ten percent extra rains during the monsoon season which might affect Khareef crops in the country as climate variations are causing a change in traditional monsoon rains every year.

He said, Ministry of Food in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority would make all-out efforts to save crops from rains and floods.

The minister said that the government was working on the crops insurance policy to make it easier to benefit the farmers.

The minister said that fertilization of locust is a big threat for Pakistan’s agriculture and the government is working on preventive measures in collaboration with the provinces.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Shortage Agriculture From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 5522 deaths with 261917 cases of ..

9 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 July 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Foreign Minister discu ..

11 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

13 hours ago

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.