Fakhar Imam welcomes Iranian offer to waive off tariff on agri-products

Published January 04, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam on Tuesday welcomed Iranian offer to waive off tariff on all agricultural exports to Iran and said that Pakistan has immense export potential in citrus fruits, rice, mangoes, onion, potatoes, fisheries and livestock

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam on Tuesday welcomed Iranian offer to waive off tariff on all agricultural exports to Iran and said that Pakistan has immense export potential in citrus fruits, rice, mangoes, onion, potatoes, fisheries and livestock.

Talking to Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan Syed Mohammad Ali Hussaini, who called on the him, Imam said that Pakistan can meet the entire demand of rice of Iran as it has 8 million tonnes of rice which can be exported.

Fakhar said that Pakistan exported about 144,000 tonnes of mangoes to different countries and hence its export to Iran also has huge potential.

Pakistan faces a number of challenges but with the right policy interventions under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, agriculture sector is transformed, he said adding that local agriculture has been tottering along the traditional agricultural techniques and it is time to look ahead to the future in terms of modernization.

Fakhar Imam praised the current governments efforts and said that in the last 70 years the main set back to research was insufficient funds.

This is the first time in the history of Pakistan that under Prime Minister Initiative Program billions of rupees have been invested in agricultural research which has led to record production of wheat, maize and rice last year.

The minister thanked the Ambassador and highlighted the cordial and friendly relations between the two countries since 1947 and said that Iran was the first country to recognize the state of Pakistan. Minister said that the two countries have shared history and literature.

Speaking on the occasion, Seyd Mohammad Ali Hussaini said that Iran imports several agricultural products from Pakistan, besides importing over 5,000 tonnes of citrus fruits as well as it was also importing rice and has a substantial market for livestock, red meat and fisheries.

Iran is exporting 104 MW electricity to Pakistan, he said adding that Iran and Pakistan have a border of 900 km and both countries should take advantage of that to strengthen economic and trade relations with each other.

