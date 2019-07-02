UrduPoint.com
Falih 'Certain' Non-OPEC Producers To Agree To Extend Oil Output Cut Deal By 9 Months

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 01:20 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Falih said on Monday that he was "certain" non-OPEC countries that are part of the OPEC+ agreement on oil output cuts would agree to extend the deal by another nine months at a meeting on Tuesday.

"Everybody in OPEC landed their support for the 9-month extension, and I'm certain that non-OPEC members will adopt the recommendation of JMMC [Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee] to extend by 9 months," Falih said at the press conference after OPEC talks that resulted in the organization agreeing to extend output cuts deal until March 2020.

