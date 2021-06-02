UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fall In French Arms Sales Blamed On Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Fall in French arms sales blamed on pandemic

Paris, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :French arms exports fell by 41 percent in 2020 to 4.9 billion Euros, with negotiations for major contracts disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, a defence ministry report showed Wednesday.

The report, submitted to parliament and seen by AFP before publication, said the sharp drop "does not reflect a fundamental trend", with significant new deals clinched already in 2021.

Egypt announced in May that it had ordered 30 new Rafale fighter jets, reportedly worth around $4.8 billion, while Greece has also placed an order for 40 and Croatia another 12.

French export figures have increased sharply in the last decade but they tend to fluctuated in line with orders for the Rafale that has also been acquired by India as well as Qatar.

French exports rose 44 percent in the period 2016-2020 compared with 2011-2015, making it the third-biggest global exporter behind the US and Russia, according to a recent analysis by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

While French overseas sales fell last year, the United States reported a 2.8-percent rise to $175.1 billion.

Overall in 2020, despite a global recession caused by Covid-19, defence spending increased globally by 2.6 per cent in real terms compared with 2019, data from SIPRI shows.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Exports Russia Parliament Qatar Stockholm United States Croatia Greece May 2019 2020 From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Italian President on Repu ..

16 minutes ago

Babar Azam to marry his cousin next year  

36 minutes ago

PTI govt is hiding mismanagement of economy, claim ..

55 minutes ago

CAR's Prime Minister to Attend Russia's Flagship E ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow to Maintain Instructors' Presence in CAR De ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 in man ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.