(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The latest fall of the Russian ruble shows the significance of economic sanctions that the United States and its allies are ready to impose in case of escalation in Ukraine, senior US administration officials said on Tuesday at a briefing.

"Deepening sell-off in the Russian market, its borrowing cost, the value of its Currency reflect the severity of the economic consequences we can and will impose on the Russian economy in the event of the further invasion," the officials said.