Fallen Drone Causes Fire At Oil Refinery In Russia's Rostov Region - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) A fallen drone caused a fire at Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in Russia's Rostov region overnight, Vasily Golubev, the governor of the region, said on Thursday.

"The fire, which occurred as a result of the explosion, was immediately extinguished. Firefighters were not involved in extinguishing the fire; the blaze was extinguished by the services of the plant. There were no casualties or injuries, and there was minor damage to constructions," Golubev said on Telegram.

He added that the fire was caused by a drone that crashed into the under-construction structures of the plant and exploded.

Earlier in the day, Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region, said that Oil reservoirs caught fire at Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar region. He said that the fire was extinguished by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, adding that there were no casualties or danger to locals.

On Wednesday morning, an oil tank was caught on fire at an oil refinery in the village of Volna in the Krasnodar region. According to a source, the blaze was caused by a drone that fell.

