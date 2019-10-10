UrduPoint.com
Falling Exports Deal Blow To German Trade Surplus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:12 PM

Germany's trade surplus fell sharply in August, official data released Thursday showed, undermined by a plunge in exports as trade conflicts and business uncertainty persisted

Exports outweighed imports by 18.1 billion Euros ($20 billion), Federal statistics authority Destatis said, down from 20.2 billion in July.

The amount of goods sold abroad fell by 1.8 percent month-on-month, to 101.2 billion euros, while imports added 0.5 percent to reach 85 billion.

The effects of the trade conflicts are clearer in a year-on-year comparison, with exports down 3.9 percent and imports shedding 3.1 percent compared with August 2018.

Looking in more detail at the latest figures, Germany's European Union neighbours remained its most important market, buying 57.

5 billion euros of goods, down 3.3 percent year-on-year.

Exports to the rest of the world fell more quickly, by 4.8 percent, to 43.7 billion.

Imports from both the EU and third countries also fell.

Germany's export-intensive manufacturing sector will be eyeing closely talks between the US and China that resume in Washington Thursday in a bid to resolve the trans-Pacific trade conflict.

Manufacturers are already in recession, weighing on the remainder of the economy.

That has prompted many observers to suggest the country's gross domestic product could shrink again in the third quarter, after falling 0.1 percent in April-June -- making for a "technical" recession, or two quarters of negative growth.

