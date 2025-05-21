False earnings, affiliation claims, CCP fines British Lyceum Rs 5 million

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 million on British Lyceum (Pvt.) Limited for publishing a misleading advertisement.

The ad falsely claimed that teachers could earn up to Rs. 250,000 per month, and stated a project valuation of Rs. 3.7 billion, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

It also falsely claimed affiliation with Cambridge Global UK, which is a dormant entity.Additionally, the ad said that well-known educationists and technologists were on the company’s board of Directors.

The CCP launched an enquiry after receiving complaints about these claims.

The investigation found the claims to be false, unverified, and deceptive.

The Commission concluded that British Lyceum had violated Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010 by engaging in deceptive marketing. Subsequently, the Commission has imposed Rs.

3 million penalty under Section 10(2)(b) for misleading consumers and another Rs. 2 million penalty was imposed under Section 10(2)(a) for potentially harming other businesses.

The company also submitted improper and unsigned financial statements during the investigation. Moreover, the SECP had also enlisted the company among those suspected of unauthorized activities.

These were taken as aggravating factors in deciding the final penalty. British Lyceum, however removed the ad after the enquiry began. This was treated as a mitigating factor in reducing the fine.

The Commission reiterates its commitment to promoting fair competition and protecting consumers from deceptive marketing practices.

Members of the public are encouraged to report false advertisements or anticompetitive conduct by contacting CCP’s office at 0304-0875255 or via email at [email protected].