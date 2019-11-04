Families of Russian Oil Tanker Crew Killed in Recent Blast to Get Over $15,000 - Shipowner

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The company that owns the Zaliv Amerika oil tanker, where an explosion led to the death of two people this weekend, will pay over $15,000 to the families of the victims, the Nayada shipowner has announced.

On Saturday, Russian maritime and river transportation authorities told Sputnik that two people were dead and one person was missing after an explosion on board the Zaliv Amerika oil tanker in Russia's Far Eastern Nakhodka Bay.

"The ship owner/operator will pay 1 million rubles [about $15,764] to the families of the victims by 10.

11.19 and will cover all the costs of organizing the burial of its sailors," the Nayada company said in a statement.

According to the company, the lives of crew members are insured in the amount of 300,000 rubles ($4,729) and liability of the ship owner for the death of sailors is insured for $30,000 for each member of the crew.

The insurance money will be paid to the families of the deceased through an insurance company once the ongoing investigation is complete, Nayada said.

Several ships are currently participating in the search for the missing Zaliv Amerika sailor.