UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Families Of Russian Oil Tanker Crew Killed In Recent Blast To Get Over $15,000 - Shipowner

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:40 AM

Families of Russian Oil Tanker Crew Killed in Recent Blast to Get Over $15,000 - Shipowner

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The company that owns the Zaliv Amerika oil tanker, where an explosion led to the death of two people this weekend, will pay over $15,000 to the families of the victims, the Nayada shipowner has announced.

On Saturday, Russian maritime and river transportation authorities told Sputnik that two people were dead and one person was missing after an explosion on board the Zaliv Amerika oil tanker in Russia's Far Eastern Nakhodka Bay.

"The ship owner/operator will pay 1 million rubles [about $15,764] to the families of the victims by 10.

11.19 and will cover all the costs of organizing the burial of its sailors," the Nayada company said in a statement.

According to the company, the lives of crew members are insured in the amount of 300,000 rubles ($4,729) and liability of the ship owner for the death of sailors is insured for $30,000 for each member of the crew.

The insurance money will be paid to the families of the deceased through an insurance company once the ongoing investigation is complete, Nayada said.

Several ships are currently participating in the search for the missing Zaliv Amerika sailor.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dead Russia Company Oil Nakhodka Money All Million

Recent Stories

Over 14,000 participate in UAE Flag Day celebratio ..

7 hours ago

We are committed to promoting global cooperation, ..

7 hours ago

Global Future Councils explore systems leadership

8 hours ago

Flag Day a momentous national occasion for societa ..

8 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei announced President of UNIDO Ge ..

8 hours ago

ADNOC celebrates Flag Day

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.