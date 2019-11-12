Families of Russian Sailors Killed in Oil Tanker Blast Get Over $15,000 Each - Shipowner

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The company that owns the Zaliv Amerika oil tanker, where an explosion led to the death of two people earlier this month, has paid over $15,000 to each of the families of the victims, a spokesperson of Nayada shipowner told Sputnik.

"Like promised, all the families were paid 1 million rubles [about $15,642] each," the spokesperson said on Tuesday, specifying that the family of the sailor who remains missing also received the funds.

On November 2, Russian maritime and river transportation authorities told Sputnik that two people were dead and one person was missing after an explosion on board the Zaliv Amerika oil tanker in Russia's Far Eastern Nakhodka Bay.

"Today, the search [for the third, missing, sailor] continues," the Nayada spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday, specifying that the company is now in charge of the search and rescue operation.

According to the spokesperson, a special meeting will be held on Tuesday to decide whether the search should continue or not.

According to Nayada, the lives of Zaliv Amerika crew members are insured in the amount of 300,000 rubles ($4,729) and liability of the ship owner for the death of sailors is insured for $30,000 for each member of the crew.

The insurance money will be paid to the families of the deceased through an insurance company once the ongoing investigation is complete, according to the shipowner.