Family Support And Mediation Complex To Be Set Up In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Family Support and Mediation Complex to be set up in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A Family Support and Mediation Complex will soon be established in Faisalabad under the Punjab government’s “Sukh Da Vehra” initiative, aimed at resolving family disputes through legal and social support.

Secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab, Javed Akhtar Mehmood, along with Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan, visited the proposed site in Chak No. 242-RB Dasoha. He stated that the project, launched under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is being implemented in five major cities across Punjab and will play a transformative role in addressing family-related conflicts.

The complex will include family courts, mediation and counseling services, child psychologists, therapy for domestic violence victims, legal aid desks, and citizen-friendly amenities such as a coffee shop and children’s play area.

The PC-I for the project has already been prepared, and construction will begin once the site is finalized.

Commissioner Maryam Khan assured full support from the divisional administration and said that project progress would be closely monitored to ensure timely completion according to quality standards.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza, along with district administration and Social Welfare Department officials, was also present during the visit.

