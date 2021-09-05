UrduPoint.com

Fan Export Decline 31.82% During July 2021

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 03:00 PM

Fan export decline 31.82% during July 2021

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The fan exports witnessed a decrease of 31.82 percent during the first month of current financial year 2021-22, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported fan worth $2.312 million during July 2021 against the exports of $3.391 million during July 2020, showing a decline of 31.82 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports of fan also decreased by 49.45 percent during July 2020 as compared to the exports of $4.574 million in June 2021, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall exports from the country witnessed an increase of 16.

94 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

According to PBS data, the exports from the country stood at $2.340 billion during July 2021 as against the exports of $2.001 billion recorded during July 2020, showing growth of 16.94 percent.

The imports during the month under review also went up by 52.45 percent by growing from $3.674 billion in July 2020 to $5.601 billion in July 2021.

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the month was recorded at $3.261 billion, showing an increaseof 94.92 percent over the deficit of $1.673 billion recorded during July 2020, the PBS data revealed.

