Fan exports increase 15.21% to $14 million in 7 months

(@FahadShabbir)

The exports of electric fan witnessed an increase of 15.21 percent during the seven months of financial year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The exports of electric fan witnessed an increase of 15.21 percent during the seven months of financial year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fan worth US $14.476 million during July-January (2020-21) as against the exports of US $12.565 million during July-January (2019-20), showing growth of 15.21 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of electric fan also rose by 24.06 percent by going up from 715,000 to 887,000, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of electric increased by 31.87 percent during the month of January 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fan from the country during January 2021 were recorded at $2.735 million against the exports of $2.074 million in January 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fan rose by 60.69 percent during January 2021 as compared to the exports of $1.702 million in December 2020, the PBS data revealed.