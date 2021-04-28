UrduPoint.com
Fan Exports Increase 26.83% In 9 Months

Wed 28th April 2021

Fan exports increase 26.83% in 9 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The exports of electric fan witnessed an increase of 26.83 percent during the nine months of financial year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fan worth US $21.189 million during July-March (2020-21) as against the exports of US $16.707 million during July-March (2019-20), showing growth of 26.83 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of electric fan also rose by 30.86 percent by going up from 982,000 to 1285,000, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fan increased by 105.41 percent during the month of March 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fan from the country during March 2021 were recorded at US $ 4.211 million against the exports of US $ 2.050 million in March 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fan rose by 68.24 percent during March 2021 as compared to the exports of US $ 2.503 million in February 2021, the PBS data revealed.

