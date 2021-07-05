Fan exports increase 36.98% in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The exports of electric fan witnessed an increase of 36.98 percent during the first eleven months of financial year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fan worth US $27.872 million during July-May (2020-21) as against the exports of US $20.348 million during July-May (2019-20), showing growth of 36.98 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of electric fan also rose by 48.03 percent by going up from 1,195,000 to 1,769,000, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fan increased by 2.17 percent during the month of May 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fan from the country during May 2021 were recorded at US $ 2.401 million against the exports of US $ 2.350 million in May 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fan however witnessed decrease of 43.91 percent during May 2021 as compared to the exports of US $ 4.281 million in April 2021, the PBS data revealed.