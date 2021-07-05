UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fan Exports Increase 36.98% In 11 Months

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Fan exports increase 36.98% in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The exports of electric fan witnessed an increase of 36.98 percent during the first eleven months of financial year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fan worth US $27.872 million during July-May (2020-21) as against the exports of US $20.348 million during July-May (2019-20), showing growth of 36.98 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of electric fan also rose by 48.03 percent by going up from 1,195,000 to 1,769,000, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fan increased by 2.17 percent during the month of May 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fan from the country during May 2021 were recorded at US $ 2.401 million against the exports of US $ 2.350 million in May 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fan however witnessed decrease of 43.91 percent during May 2021 as compared to the exports of US $ 4.281 million in April 2021, the PBS data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same April May 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

FBR fails to enforce condition of IMF to launch TT ..

10 minutes ago

UAE grants &#039;Golden Residency&#039; to top hig ..

31 minutes ago

FATF will take notice against India over its role ..

33 minutes ago

&#039;Cultural exchange makes us all stronger&#039 ..

1 hour ago

China reports 22 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

Over 183.8 million coronavirus cases worldwide

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.