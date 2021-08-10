Fan exports increase 37.60% in FY 2020-21

The exports of electric fan witnessed an increase of 37.60 percent during the fiscal year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The exports of electric fan witnessed an increase of 37.60 percent during the fiscal year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The country exported electric fan worth US $32.444 million during July-June (2020-21) as against the exports of US $23.579 million during July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 37.60 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of electric fan also rose by 49.02 percent by going up from 1,383,000 to 2,061,000, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fan increased by 41.50 percent during the month of June 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of fan from the country during June 2021 were recorded at US $ 4.572 million against the exports of US $ 3.231 million in June 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of electric rose by 90.42 percent during June 2021 as compared to the exports of US $ 2.401 million in May 2021, the PBS data revealed.