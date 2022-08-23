UrduPoint.com

Fans' Export Increases 16.19% During July 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The export of fans witnessed an increase of 16.19 percent during the first month of current fiscal year, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported fans worth US$2.684 million during July 2022 against the exports of US$2.310 million during July 2021, showing a growth of 16.19 percent, according to a report issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the export of fans, however, decreased by 29.41 percent during July 2022 as compared to the exports of US$3.802 million in June 2022, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's overall merchandise export declined by 5.17 percent in July 2022 as compared to the export of July 2021. The export during the month were recorded at US$2,219 million against the exports of US$2,340 million in last July.

The imports also declined by 12.81 percent to US$4,861 million in July 2022 compared to the exports of US$5,575 million in July 2021.

Based on the figures, the merchandize trade deficit declined by 18.33 percent by going down form the deficit of US$3,235 million last July to US$2,642 million in July 2022, according to PBS data.

More Stories From Business

