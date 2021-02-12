FAO launches vaccination campaign to vaccinate over 50,000 cattle, 35,000 goats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in collaboration with Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department have launched a vaccination campaign in district Sanghar for vaccinating the animals in order to save them form different diseases as well as to enhance productivity of milk and meat.

A total of 50,000 cattle will be vaccinated against Foot and Mouth Disease,while 35,000 goats and sheep will receive medicine to prevent intestinal worms.The campaign was inaugurated by Deputy Director Livestock, Sanghar, Dr Easar Das.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Director said that the initiative was greatly appreciative of the coordination and technical assistance of FAO to deliver this important preventative animal health care initiative, adding that it would help to enhance productivity of milk and meat, besides enhancing the farm income of the farmers of these areas.

Meanwhile, FAO and and the Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department jointly organized a public consultation workshop to validate a proposed Livestock Action Plan for Sindh province, under the Sindh Agriculture Policy 2018-30.

The Secretary, Livestock and Fisheries, Director General Livestock, Director General Sindh Animal Health Institute, and Director General Livestock Extension were among those leading the discussions aimed at prioritizing public spending on the sector.

FAO Pakistan, through the European Union-assisted Food Security and Nutrition Impact, Resilience, Sustainability and Transformation (FIRST) program was seeking to deepen the dialogue between different sectors with a stake in the food system.

The FIRST policy assistance service was supporting evidence-based decision-making and analysis of proposed policy frameworks and action plans.

In Sindh, FAO has helped build capacity of the government officials of the Livestock and Fisheries Department over 2019-2021 in formulating action plans for both the livestock and fisheries sectors, helping make the case for more targeted investment to meet modern requirements for quality, affordable food and stronger economic growth in the province, based on inclusive, climate-resilient production systems.

Speaking on the occasion, FAO Policy Officer, Genevieve Hussain, said that in Pakistan, the livestock sector was particularly important from a nutritional perspective, adding that fresh milk, meat and eggs were a traditional part of the diets of most communities in Sindh, but are often unaffordable to the poor, or not prioritized in household budgets.

Secretary Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department, Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar, said that the Government of Sindh was very keen, through the Sindh Agriculture Policy, to create an efficient, prosperous and resilient food production sector that can provide good incomes and decent employment for those involved in livestock and allied sectors.

For effective implementation of a good Livestock Action Plan, both public and privately sourced investments will be critical to enable the sector to meet the demand for its products at national as well as international level, he added.

FAO Livestock Policy Specialist,Mr Khawar Parvez Awan, while presenting the proposed Livestock Action Plan, said research and innovation were the key to transform the livestock sector and realise its potential in Pakistan. Breed improvements and a preventative approach to animal health and disease management will both bring profitability gains, he said.