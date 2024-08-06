FAO Urged To Provide Guidance To Mitigate Climate Change Impact On Agriculture
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday urged the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to provide guidance on minimizing the impact of climate change on the local agriculture sector and its development.
During a meeting with FAO's Country Representative in Pakistan, Florence Rolle, the minister emphasized that continued innovation in the agriculture sector is essential for enhancing agricultural output and achieving sustainable economic development in the country.
The FAO's Country Representative also met with the Federal Minister to discuss agricultural sector development, ongoing projects, and future collaborations aimed at improving the local agriculture and livestock sectors.
The minister highlighted that the government had launched various programs to support farming communities and noted the need to enhance farmers' capacities for modern crops.
Speaking at the meeting, FAO's Country Representative in Pakistan affirmed the organization’s commitment to advancing the agricultural sector in Pakistan. She stated that the FAO will work together with stakeholders to build the capacity of farmers and researchers.
Efforts are also underway to mitigate the impacts of climate change on agriculture, with the FAO determined to support Pakistan in developing its livestock sector to boost rural economies.
